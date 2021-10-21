Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 9,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,842. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $5,436,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 22.0% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

