Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $54.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

