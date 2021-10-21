Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $64.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

