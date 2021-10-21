Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

