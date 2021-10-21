Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $513.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

