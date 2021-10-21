Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. 1,398,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,430. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,858 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

