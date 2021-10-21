Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

AJG stock opened at $162.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

