Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $2.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $1.72. Braskem posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAK. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braskem by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

