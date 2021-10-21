Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.57 Million

Brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce sales of $204.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.12 million and the lowest is $203.50 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $904.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $973.14 million, with estimates ranging from $928.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. black and white Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,816,000. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 779,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

