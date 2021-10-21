Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

