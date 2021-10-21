Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

