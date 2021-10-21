Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 2,629,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,590. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 155,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

