Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce sales of $9.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $16.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

