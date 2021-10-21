Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,856 shares of company stock worth $14,811,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,010,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,796. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

