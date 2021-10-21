Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.79 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.