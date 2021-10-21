Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.