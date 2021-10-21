Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.47. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.09. 389,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,960. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

