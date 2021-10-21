Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

Shares of CCK opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Crown has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 172.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

