Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

MSP traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $235,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,903 shares of company stock worth $3,786,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

