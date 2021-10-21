Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $964,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,383. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.