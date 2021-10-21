Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post sales of $91.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $607.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

