Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. McAfee posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.50. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.