Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. McAfee posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

MCFE stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of McAfee by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

