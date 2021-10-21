Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

