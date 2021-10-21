Brokers Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $506,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.