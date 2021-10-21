Brokers Issue Forecasts for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 122.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

