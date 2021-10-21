Brokers Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

