Brokers Offer Predictions for Iridium Communications Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

IRDM stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -417.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

