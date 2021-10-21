Brokers Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.00.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$69.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$69.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

