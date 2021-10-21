Brokers Offer Predictions for Vale S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Vale stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Vale has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

