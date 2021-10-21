Brokers Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.79) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

KDNY stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $495.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $135,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.