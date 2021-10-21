Brokers Set Expectations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$264.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.