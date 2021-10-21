Brokers Set Expectations for WD-40’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $209.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

