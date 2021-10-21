Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Head-To-Head Comparison

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 2.12 -$773.00 million $1.40 18.94 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Risk & Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CenterPoint Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 11.74% 17.22% 3.16% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consist of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment comprises office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and home

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.