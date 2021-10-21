Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Sector perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LON BRK remained flat at $GBX 2,700 ($35.28) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,465.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,299.46. The firm has a market cap of £437.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,790 ($36.45).

In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

