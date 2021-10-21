Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BC opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

