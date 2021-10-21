Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

