Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.98

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 167654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $992.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

