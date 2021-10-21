BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

