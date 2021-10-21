Bunicorn Price Down 32.6% This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $1.15 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00068323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00102348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.00 or 0.99813550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.06444251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

