Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,897 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

