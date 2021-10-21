Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $932.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Byline Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.