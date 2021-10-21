Bytecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59,641.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Bytecoin has a market cap of $63.15 million and $59,641.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00433424 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

