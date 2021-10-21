C Partners Holding GmbH Has $43.29 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 9.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $78.69. 8,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

