C Partners Holding GmbH Has $47.12 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

C Partners Holding GmbH increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,829 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 9.9% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $47,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 7.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 82.1% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

EBAY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

