C Partners Holding GmbH Has $47.22 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 9.9% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

