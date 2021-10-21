C Partners Holding GmbH Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,641 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 5.4% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $25,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,550,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $6,969,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $9,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,198,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

