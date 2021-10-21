Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Issue $0.63 Dividend

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

CADE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

