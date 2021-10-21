Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.81.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,254. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

