CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,977.56 or 0.99627178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06432273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022685 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

